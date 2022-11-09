Redline announces plans for new Indiana facility

Redline Equipment, a Case IH equipment dealer with 12 locations in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, has announced plans to construct a new facility in Logansport, Indiana. The new building will be located on 17 acres in the Cass County Agribusiness Park, roughly five miles west of the current Redline facility.

Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place in early 2023, with a grand opening slated for the first quarter of 2024.

The new facility will house more than 45,000 square feet of climate-controlled space, allowing for the immediate expansion of service as well as room for future growth. New features include an in-store Equipment Expo, two-story parts warehouse, 12 service bays with two 5-ton underhung cranes, a 50×50 standalone wash bay, and premium space to host customer and training events.

“We’re driven to be the best Case IH dealer we can be, and that starts with providing top-level facilities that allow our world class employees to shine even brighter,” said Redline President andCEO Mike Pitts. “The new facility in Logansport will offer a very versatile and dynamic front-of-the-house while providing generous overhead space for an expanded service area. It will be striking, flexible, and filled with natural light. And this is just the opening act. We intend to use this model to spread throughout our geographic footprint in the coming years.”

Redline Equipment worked with the Cass County Redevelopment Commission to acquire the land.