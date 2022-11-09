Christmas for Kids returning

Fulton County police and fire/EMS departments are planning the annual Christmas for Kids in Fulton County program for 2022.

The holiday program gives first responders the chance to build a positive relationship with children from communities in the county and spend one-on-one time with those whose families are having financial issues.

Christmas for Kids in Fulton County is designed to reinforce the idea of sharing and giving and promote the idea that role models of all ages are important to the development of youth. They hope to break down the barriers between the community and first responders and build a better and more trusting relationship.

Each child in the program will receive $75-$100 toward shopping at Walmart.

The ride there is also part of the fun. Children, who are selected, will meet on Dec. 10 at the Wauseon Police and Fire departments and head to the store with a convoy of emergency vehicles with lights and sirens on.

With help of their first responder escorts the children will pick gifts for themselves, family members, or both.

Applications can be picked up at local police departments or the sheriff’s office.

Donations are now being accepted for the program by cash or check. If done by check, it should be made payable to Wauseon Area Foundation with Christmas for Kids — Fulton County in the memo.

Cash or check donations can be mailed to or dropped off at 230 Clinton St., Wauseon, OH, attention Christmas for Kids — Fulton County.

Contact Officer Mike Oehler at [email protected] or 419-335-3821 for more information.