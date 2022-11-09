Voters approve local issues

Voters in Fulton County approved a host of local issues during Tuesday’s general election.

Evergreen Local Schools got the results they wanted with the renewal of a 0.25% income tax. Voters approved the tax by a margin of 1,824-1,518, according to unofficial results.

Last year, the levy was responsible for approximately $670,000 of the district’s General Fund.

The income tax levy renewal had failed in May.

Voters in the Fayette School District also approved their levy renewal. The 7-mill levy was approved by a vote of 486-372.

Both of the countywide levies were approved by voters.

The health department’s renewal and increase received 9,357 yes votes and 6,432 no votes. The 0.5-mill levy was renewed with an increase of 0.1-mill for a total of 0.6-mills.

Kim Cupp, health commissioner, said the increase in millage is needed to cover the increased costs of operation. The services that are levy funded include those that cannot be funded through grants or service and program fees.

“Examples of those services include public health nuisance investigation, school building inspections, water and food safety consultations not associated with a permitted system or licensed facility, some disease investigation, certified car seat technicians who provide education one on one with parents on proper installation and fitting so the child is safely secured, and support for many other programs/services,” she said.

A 1-mill renewal levy for 911 services was approved 11,799-4,101.

Four fire service related levies were given the OK by voters as well.

German Township approved a renewal and increase of a levy for purchasing and maintaining fire apparatus equipment, and any related fire expenses. The request for renewal of 0.5-mills and an increase of 0.5-mills for a total of 1-mill was approved 1,926-657.

York Township’s replacement of a 5-year, 1-mill levy along with an increase of 1-mill was approved 878-559, according to unofficial results.

Fulton Township approved a 1-mill renewal levy 979-283. Chesterfield Township’s 0.7-mill renewal was approved 311-78.

Increased alcohol sales were approved for The Table on Fulton in Wauseon, Skye Cinema in Wauseon, and Wolf It Down BBQ in Lyons. All received at least 64% of votes in favor.

