Festival of Trees helps support those with developmental disabilities

The annual Festival of Trees is this week in Fulton County. Events are focused on spreading upcoming holiday cheer and raising funds to help support Triangular Processing’s mission to support individuals with developmental disabilities.

The Festival of Trees events will all be at Founders Hall in Sauder Village. The events will open with a Business after Hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Gala is Friday-and a ticket is required.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can visit the Santa Shop and get your picture with Santa for a free will donation. The Santa Shop will also be open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information and tickets are available at fcfot.com.