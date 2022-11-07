Swanton Library announces Nov. adult programs

This month’s programs for adults at Swanton Public Library include Dungeons and Dragons and a cookbook club.

D&D at the library

Join one of the librarians for a mini-dungeon or two. The library’s own professional dungeon master will be on hand Nov. 15 and 29 starting at 5 p.m. here at the library to help you on your evening adventures.

This program is free to attend and no registration is required.

Seam-Rippers Sewing Club

The Seam Rippers are back this month for those looking to brush up on sewing skills or those working on a project.—November 9 at 10:30 a.m. No registration is required and walk-ins are encouraged. Packed lunches are welcome and encouraged. All you need is yourself and your newest sewing project; we hope to see you there!

Gretchen’s Book Club

Gretchen’s Book Club will meet on Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. September’s book is “Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner. Copies of the book in multiple formats are available behind the front desk, so stop in and check out your copy today.

Swanton Area Robotics Club

The SARC is open to everyone both new and experienced. This program is open to everyone age 17+ and is free to attend—no registration required. They will meet Monday, Nov. 14 starting at 5 p.m..

Card making

Join local card making expert on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. to make three cards on wintry theme. Class fee is $7 per person, but all supplies are provided. Please note that your finished result may not match exactly with the examples provided.

Toastbusters: Let’s Make Dumplings

This November, the cookbook club will be skimming through chef Hugh Amano’s Let’s Make Dumplings. Learn how to make pan-Asian styles of dumplings with this bright and lively illustrated cookbook.

New to the cookbook club? Simply stop in to the library, check out a copy of this month’s book, pick a recipe to make, and then come to the meeting to share your creation during a potluck style book club. Join them on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m. for good food and good company. Please pre-register for this event.

Miniature Art Show

Through the month of November, stop by the library and pick up a painting kit to be a part of this community ‘art show!’ Simply grab a kit, create a miniature masterpiece with the supplies provided, and return it to the library so we can display your masterpiece.

All ages and skill levels are invited to join— and all kits are free. But don’t delay — supplies are very limited. Stop in or call the library for more information

Recurring monthly programs

Chess Club is back and open to beginners and seasoned chess players alike, and meets in the library every Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Swanton Historical Society will meet every Friday in November at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in joining or volunteering with the Historical Society is encouraged to attend.

The local Writers Group will meet Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and writers of all skill levels are encouraged to stop in. Local knitters are back again from 5:-6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays the 9th and 30th. Fiber artists of all levels are invited to join—spinners, weavers and crocheters also invited.