Area schools to honor veterans

Schools throughout the area will pay tribute to area veterans in a variety of ways this Veterans Day.

Wauseon Schools will again host a carline procession. Students will line the streets Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. near the schools to honor veterans who go by in vehicles.

The vehicles will line up near the Wauseon Middle School gym and proceed past the board office, around the front loop of the elementary and middle school, toward the high school and down Oak Street. All vehicles will head to the primary school via Shoop Avenue for a similar procession.

The rain date is Monday, Nov. 14.

Swanton Schools will host a Veterans Day program at the high school on Friday. Veterans will be welcomed to the high school beginning at 9 a.m.

The ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. The guest speaker this year is Amanda Held, the founder and CEO of H.O.O.V.E.S. H.O.O.V.E.S. enlists rescue horses to help veterans transform Post Traumatic Stress into Post Traumatic Growth.

A veteran luncheon will follow at 11 a.m. Veterans interested in attending are asked to RSVP by contacting Becky Nelson at 419-826-7085 or by email at [email protected]

The public is also invited to the Evergreen Local School District’s Veterans Day Program. It will be held Friday at 9 a.m. in the high school gym. The event is free and open to the community.

Students in grades 3-12 will be in attendance with performances by the 8th grade band, Young Vikings Choir, Viking Voices, and Senior Studio Art Students. EHS Student Council representatives will discuss the importance of the holiday and a special, surprise guest speaker will address the audience and expound upon his military service.

Pettisville Schools will honor local veterans Friday with a program open to the community. The community program will be from 8:30-9 a.m.

There will also be a veterans breakfast prior to the program, beginning at 7:45 a.m. Veterans are asked to call the school office, 419-446-2705, with the number attending by Wednesday.

Delta Middle School will host a Veterans Day breakfast and assembly Friday. The breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. and assembly at 9 a.m.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by calling the middle school at 419-822-9118.

Students from the eighth grade class at Archbold Middle School will be hosting a Veterans Day assembly and breakfast Friday. The assembly will begin at 8:25 a.m. in the Archbold Middle School small gym, followed by a sausage and egg breakfast.

Students show their appreciation for veterans during last year's Veterans Day observance by Wauseon Schools.