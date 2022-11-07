New COVID cases increase slightly in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The number of new COVID-19 cases increased slightly in Fulton County last week, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 33 new cases reported in Fulton County from Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, which is up from 32 the previous week.

Those 19 and under had the highest number of new cases with eight.

There were two new hospitalizations reported, both age 80 or older.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was down, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people decreased from 147.2 to 140.1 as of Thursday. That is the 74th highest rate out of 88 Ohio counties.

The case rate in the state is 182 per 100,000 people, which was an increase.

Lucas County had a rate of 146.4 out of 100,000, which was up from the previous week. That was the 69th highest in the state.

Williams County was the highest in the state at 504.2. Henry County was the second lowest in the state at 92.6 per 100,000. The lowest in Ohio is Holmes County with 45.5.

• The Wauseon zip code had the highest case rate in Fulton County over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

The Wauseon zip code had 25 cases for a rate of 188.7. In the Fayette zip code there were 5 cases for a rate of 182.3.

The Swanton zip code saw 14 cases for a rate of 110.6 per 100,000.

The Archbold zip code has a rate of 105.9 with 7 cases. The Delta zip code had 9 cases for a rate of 104.9.

The Lyons and Metamora zip codes were under five cases. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• Fulton County remained at medium in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing in public for most individuals in medium counties.

Lucas County was also medium, while Williams, Defiance and Henry were low.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the high level, indoor mask wearing is recommended.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 11,883 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 182 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 119,611 total cases with 1,477 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 6 months to 11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at [email protected]

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_CoronaVirusLogo.jpg