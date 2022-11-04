Funding announced for two new Fulton County roundabouts

Two Fulton County road projects were included in a round of safety grants announced by Governor Mike DeWine last week.

DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced Friday details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state.

“A top priority of my administration has been making travel in our state safer – particularly at Ohio intersections that are known to be dangerous,” said Governor DeWine. “Studies show that roundabouts significantly reduce the likelihood of serious or deadly intersection crashes, so we’re investing in these projects today to save lives in the future.”

According to ODOT, there were only six traffic deaths at Ohio roundabouts from 2017-2021 compared to 1,126 deaths at a signalized or stop-controlled intersection.

“Roundabouts save lives. They reduce severe crashes, move traffic more efficiently, and are cheaper to maintain than signalized intersections,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

Two of the roundabouts are planned in Fulton County.

The first will be at the intersection of U.S. 20 and State Route 109 in Royalton Township. Funding of $3.4 million was announced for construction in fiscal year 2027.

The other roundabout is slated for State Route 108 and County Road D in Clinton Township just south of Wauseon. Funding of $3.9 million was approved for construction in fiscal year 2028.

In total, the funding will support project development, right of way, and construction of 50 projects in 31 counties across the state. In addition to the roundabout projects, other projects include safer pedestrian crossings, traffic signal upgrades, and turning lane improvements.

Funding for these projects will be awarded through ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.