Edinburg is subject of Genealogical Society meeting

Rodney Miller will explore Edinburg and the surrounding area for the period of 1820 to 1860 at the next meeting of the Fulton County Genealogical Society. Edinburg is said to be the first village in German Township.

Miller’s presentation was originally scheduled for May 2022 but due to technical difficulties, it was rescheduled to Nov. 8.

Unless you already know all about Edinburg and this area of Fulton County, come and learn.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry are on the back side of the church.

Visitors are welcome.