Artist of the Year announced

With the event just around the corner, this year’s Festival of Trees Artist of the Year has been announced. It is Aric Gurzynski.

Aric is a talented artist. Aric also likes to read all types of books and watch classical movies. He likes to take pictures of nature. Aric likes to put detail in his art projects.

Aric said that what he likes most about the Festival of Trees is, “Getting to see everyone’s art work and how people come in to look at the hard work.”

He wants people to support the Festival of Trees and believes, “The Festival of Trees can show that people with developmental disabilities can do great things.” Organizers say that once you see Aric’s art you will know that he does great things.

The Festival of Trees events will all be at Founders Hall in Sauder Village. The events will open with a Business after Hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 10. The Gala is Nov. 11 and a ticket is required. On Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can visit the Santa Shop and get your picture with Santa for a free will donation. The Santa Shop will also be open the 10th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the 11th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information and tickets are available at fcfot.com.

This year’s event sponsors include Farmers and Merchants State Bank; North Star BlueScope Steel; Waterford Bank; Andres, O’Neil and Lowe, Schultz; Huber and Associates; Terry Henricks Automotive Group, Tomahawk Printing, Frist Energy Corp; and Keller Logistics.

Aric Gurzynski displays a piece of his art. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Festival-of-Trees-Artist.jpg Aric Gurzynski displays a piece of his art. Photo provided