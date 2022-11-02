NSCC, support staff agreement announced

Northwest State Community College and the Support Staff bargaining unit of the Northwest State Community College Education Association have approved an amended agreement.

At the Board of Trustees meeting last Friday, it was noted that negotiating teams for the College and the Support Staff bargaining unit of the Northwest State Community College Education Association entered into negotiations in August 2022 to review salary and wages for the current agreement. The result of those negotiations is an amended agreement for the three-year period from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024.

The amended agreement includes a 5% increase for all members of the support staff for fiscal year 2022-23, increased vacation time and schedule, and extra benefits for eligible part-time employees. The 5% wage increase went into effect July 1, 2022.

Also, after asking for input from faculty, staff and trustees, it was determined that Pamela Donaldson would be granted emeritus status (posthumously) by the Board of Trustees, effective Oct. 21, 2022. Donaldson was a faculty member in the Arts & Sciences division.

In other Board action:

· Approved the promotion of Jennifer Morris to Grants Accountant, Heather Hageman to Accounts Payable Associate, and Lisa Spiess to Senior Registrar Assistant.

· Approved the employment of Melissa Durham to Financial Aid Counselor, and Timothy Aldape as CDL Training Coordinator.

· Approved the transfer of Katrina Adams to Administrative Assistant-Foundation, Robert Kraus to Agency Manager-CTS, and Julie Curry to Administrative Assistant-Business & Public Services.

· Approved international travel for Marianna Doolittle and Suzanne Lammers to attend the American Mathematical Association Two-Year Colleges annual conference in Toronto, Canada.

· Approved a minors on campus policy, which outlines what is required of faculty, staff, learners and volunteers who interact with minors or work in youth activities on college property.

· Approved a free speech policy, working alongside Senate Bill 135 (Free Speech Act).

· Approved miscellaneous employment contracts, three resignations, three retirement notices and the non-continuance of three grant-funded positions.