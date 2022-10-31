Multiple local blood drives planned in coming weeks

The American Red Cross is urding blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.

People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.

Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you for taking the time to give this fall, all who come to give Nov. 1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Archbold

Nov. 1: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 320 W Holland Street

Swanton

Nov. 14: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Swanton American Legion, 200 S. Hallet Avenue

Wauseon

Nov. 3: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Clinton Church, 831 W. Linfoot

Napoleon

Nov. 11: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Napoleon American Legion, 500 Glenwood

Maumee

Nov. 1: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Broadway

Nov. 7: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Home Builders Association, 1911 Indian Wood Circle

Nov. 7: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Maumee – Bowling Green Elks Lodge, 137 W. Wayne

Waterville

Nov. 8: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Life Alliance Church, 7215 Noward Rd.