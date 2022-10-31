New COVID cases fall slightly in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The number of new COVID-19 cases increased in Fulton County last week, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 32 new cases reported in Fulton County from Oct.21-27, which is down from 35 the previous week.

There was one new hospitalization reported, an individual 80 or older.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was down, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased from 132.9 to 147.2 as of Thursday. That is the 55th highest rate out of 88 Ohio counties.

The case rate in the state is 165.1 per 100,000 people, which is also an increase.

Lucas County had a rate of 130 out of 100,000, which was down from the previous week. That was the 73rd highest in the state.

Williams County was the highest in the state at 378.8. Henry County was the 85th highest in the state at 81.5 per 100,000. The lowest in Ohio is Vinton County with 68.8.

• The Swanton and Fayette zip codes were the highest in Fulton County over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

The Fayette zip code had 5 cases for a rate of 182.3. The Swanton zip code saw 23 cases for a rate of 181.6 per 100,000.

The Archbold zip code has a rate of 105.9 with 7 cases. The Wauseon zip code had 16 cases for a rate of 120.8.

The Delta, Lyons and Metamora zip codes were under five cases. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• Fulton County increased to medium in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing in public for most individuals in medium counties.

Lucas and Williams counties were also medium, while Defiance and Henry were low.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the high level, indoor mask wearing is recommended.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 11,850 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 182 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 119,248 total cases with 1,475 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 6 months to 11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at [email protected]

