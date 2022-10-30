Men’s mental health focus of upcoming NAMI meeting

Men’s mental health will be the focus of the Tuesday meeting of NAMI Four County. The program will be presented by Carter Thomas, LISW-S, MSW, who has more than 20 years of experience as a behavioral health counselor in northwest Ohio. He is the founder and executive director of Good Company Christian Counseling.

His program will address the cultural impact of mental illness with males.

The program, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

NAMI Four County holds monthly meetings on the first Tuesday that focus on different behavioral health topics. All NAMI meetings and programs are free and open to the public.

NAMI Four County is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. For more information on local NAMI programming, including support groups and trainings, visit: www.namifourcounty.org.