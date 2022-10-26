Locals named Students of Month

A pair of Wauseon students were recently named Students of the Month at Four County Career Center.

Sammy Gonzalez is the son of Martin and Rosanna Gonzalez and is a senior in the I.T. Academy – Computer Programming and Game Design program at the Career Center. Sammy was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Geiger. He is a member of Business Professionals of America, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Sammy graduates, he plans to go to college for computer programming.

Gavin Karcsak is the son of Keith Karcsak and Kimberly Radtke and is a senior in the Mechanical Systems and Piping program at the Career Center. Gavin was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Steingass. He is a member of Skills USA at the Career Center. After Gavin graduates, he plans to go to a trade school for piping and then work in the piping field.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2022-2023 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.