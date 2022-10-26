Courthouse News

Marriage Licenses

Tessa Shaffer, 21, Fayette, saw operator and Austin Shortridge, 27, Fayette, saw operator.

Nathan Miller, 31, Toledo, forklift drier, and Harley Davis, 20, Swanton, forklifter.

Robin Combs, 22, Archbold, security guard, and Jacob Sauber, 23, Archbold, machine operator.

Kristen Anderson, 22, Wauseon, nail technician, and Davontae Royster, 23, Wauseon, maintenance technician.

Sara Price, 31, London, Kentucky, quality analyst, and Glen Brassfield, 33, East Bernstadt, Kentucky, software engineer.

Elizabeth Pavlicek, 38, Fort Wayne, Indiana, teacher, and Wayne Jones, 43, Fort Wayne, Indiana, classifier.

Common Pleas Court

Brenda Estep, Toledo, vs. John Donathon Jr, Altha, Florida, U.R.E.S.A.

Monica L. Gottfried, Swanton, vs. Kraig A. Gottfried, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Sara E. Murray, West Unity, vs. Kyle J. Murray, West Unity, dissolution of marriage without children.

Megan L. Warner, Delta, vs. Andrew S. Warner, Liberty Center, dissolution of marriage without children.