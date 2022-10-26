ADAMHs Board approve DARE contracts

Four D.A.R.E. contracts were approved for the current school year at the Oct. 13 meeting of the Four County ADAMhs Board. The funding will support a variety of drug awareness and prevention programs presented by trained law enforcement officers.

The following D.A.R.E. contracts were awarded: Defiance County sheriff’s office, $7,500 primarily for fifth grade programming throughout Defiance County; City of Napoleon, $5,000 for programming in the Napoleon schools; Village of Fayette, $1,000 for programming in the Gorham-Fayette school system; and Fulton County prosecutor’s office, $6,500 for programming in the other Fulton County schools.

Resolutions were also approved supporting two 10-bed housing units that are part of the board’s six year capital plan.

Although no location has been secured for either project, the resolutions support a women’s recovery housing unit that would be operated by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and a permanent supportive housing unit for men and women that would be operated by New Home Development Company.

After locations have been secured, each agency would apply for state funding to assist with the building or remodeling of the unit and the Four County ADAMhs Board would also provide some funding assistance for the project and services once completed.

Other items approved by the board include:

• Up to $7,500 for Secure Telehealth to provide secure video conferencing that allows clients and therapists or doctors to hold sessions from their home on a laptop.

• A contract amendment for an additional $13,200 with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP (Editing NOTE: correct spelling) for agency audits for FY 2023.

• An amendment to a previously approved contract with Ascend Innovations for up to an additional $10,000. Ascend Innovations is developing a more complete summary of four county overdoses and other behavioral health crisis situations to include those that are treated by area hospitals. The ADAMhs Board will use that data to identify whether service gaps exist in the board’s current prevention and treatment services.