PDY looking for choir teacher

The Pike-Delta-York Local School District is hoping to keep choir classes going for middle and high school students this school year. But to do that, they need to find a teacher.

Bad luck in the form of a late resignation has led to the issue, according to Superintendent Ted Haselman.

“Trying to find a teacher eight days before school started was extremely difficult,” said Haselman. “We were able to piece meal things together with subs.”

Now those subs are also no longer able to continue in the position.

The job has been posted by the district, but in the middle of the school year it is difficult to find teachers. “Most have jobs and can’t get out of them even if they wanted,” said Haselman.

While the district is still trying to find someone to teach the class, a plan has been made in the event they cannot. If no teacher is found, the students in those classes will be disbursed into other elective classes.

“The program is not going away forever,” said Haselman. The job will be posted again in the spring if a teacher is not found now.

Class in danger of cancellation for remainder of school year