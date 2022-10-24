Homemade Craft Show & Lunch planned at local church

The 14th Homemade Craft Show & Lunch will be on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 County Road 5, Delta. There will be a wonderful selection of homemade crafts and gifts to buy.

Homemade soup, sandwiches and pie will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until gone.

The event benefits Sparrow’s Nest Women’s Shelter.

Baked goods, candy, cocoa bombs, ornaments, woven rugs, tole painting, custom jewelry, animal photo prints and cards, 18-inch doll clothes, custom pens, beaded items, applique, scarves and runners, wood crafts & signs, plastic canvas, purses, dog scarves, microwave bowl covers, holiday décor and gifts, and tissue jars will be among the items offered.