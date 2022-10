On Wednesdays in November, Ed Bracken will lead “Intro to Pickleball for Beginners.” This free class is open to residents of Fulton County, age 60 and over.

No experience is necessary. Classes will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Fulton County Senior Center gym, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon.

Bring your own water bottle marked with your name. Bring a pair of sneakers to change into if it’s raining outside, to keep water off the court.

To register, call 419-337-9299.