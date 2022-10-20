Northwest State invites public to open house

Northwest State Community College is opening its doors for an open house. Discover NSCC Day on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. provides an opportunity for everyone to explore how the College can help connect students to education, training, and ultimately access to career and/or further education opportunities.

“Discover NSCC provides the perfect opportunity for prospective students and community members to explore all that the college has to offer,” Austin Flores, NSCC Admissions Director, said. “From tours to information sessions, the entire college will be alive and ready to assist with any questions or next steps that future students want to take. The day is designed as a ‘choose your own adventure’ open house where prospective students and their family members can attend and experience everything they need to in order to make a decision about attending NSCC.”

Discover NSCC Day has activities for all ages, including informational sessions on various topics, interactive workshops and games, campus tours and more. Learners of all ages can connect with student service groups such as Admissions, Academic Advising, Financial Aid and many others.

Student service groups can help answer questions about getting started, developing a plan, and achieving goals. During the event, guests can enter to win prizes, as well as one of two $500 NSCC scholarships.

Discover NSCC Day is a free event, and is open to the public. For more information on the event, visit NorthwestState.edu/discover-nscc or call the NSCC Admissions Office at 419-267-1320