Pettisville School Foundation accepts donation

Beverly Miller, whose dream to become a full-time math teacher was never fulfilled, posthumously honored her class by donating part of her estate to the Pettisville School Foundation in honor of her PHS Class of 1970. She passed away on November 9, 2020.

After graduation from Eastern Mennonite University, Bev worked as a teacher in Oregon, but had to return home to Ohio after experiencing a complete mental breakdown, effectively ending her dream to teach. That breakdown was not diagnosed as bipolar until many years later.

She used that setback to help others. It was her desire to break the stigma of mental health and she spoke to many groups to help create better understanding of mental health issues and to encourage those afflicted to remain on their medication.

By being able to have a successful career as part-owner and Vice President of the Miller Tire Company, she presented herself as proof that issues of mental health did not need to hinder success in life.

Bev was a creative writer, who enjoyed writing a column in the Fulton County Expositor for many years. She also performed in many plays in the Archbold Community Theater and taught Junior High Sunday School at North Clinton and Central Mennonite Churches.

Late in life, she became a part of a research study by the National Institute of Mental Health, and before non hodgkin’s lymphoma ended her life, she stipulated that her brain be given to that group for further studies. She donated a large portion of her estate to charities, among them the Pettisville School Foundation.

The gift was presented to the PSF by her sister, Kathleen Grieser at the Pettisville School Foundation’s Trustee meeting on Sept. 29.

The Pettisville School Foundation extended their sincere appreciation for Bev’s donation.

The family has requested the amount not be shared as different charities received different amounts.