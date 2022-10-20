Wauseon City Council hears committee updates at Monday meeting

At the Wauseon City Council meeting Monday evening, Mayor Kathy Huner reminded everyone of upcoming trick or treating. It will be held Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Councilwoman Sarah Heising provided an update from the Finance Committee. Heising reported that merit-based pay increases have been discontinued for city employees and the finance committee has recommended it to be replaced with a percentage increase for both full and part time employees.

Heising reported that the committee came to this decision “based on department head reports.” No percentage amount has been decided for this year’s pay increase. Mayor Huner added that this does not currently include either fire or police employees due to their union contracts.

Councilman Scott Stiriz provided an update from the Tree Commission. Stiriz reported that “approximately 100 trees are to be cut down” in town. Stiriz reported they range in size and location around town but “they all have disease.” The Tree Commission has also set the date for Tree City USA on Tuesday, May 10, 2023.

Council passed on first reading a resolution authorizing the mayor or her designee to accept the lowest and best bid and to enter into a contract with lowest and best bidder for the refuse franchise.

Council passed on final reading of a resolution to identify the city fund into which grant proceeds for the Brunell Street rebuild will be deposited.

Council approved for the mayor to enter into both a chemical and salt bid contract with the lowest and best bidders. Council also approved all bills presented at the meeting.

Reach Rachael Krisher at [email protected]

