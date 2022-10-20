Two county residents honored at Four County

Four County Career Center recently celebrated the annual Wall of Fame/Distinguished Service Award induction program.

Honored were six graduates from the Career Center who have had success in their careers and who will serve as outstanding representatives for the school at the 24th annual “Wall of Fame” awards program. Nominations for this honor are based on the areas of significant contributions to the individual’s career, the community, education, and Four County Career Center.

This was also the eighth year for the “Distinguished Service Award” presented to the individual who has displayed on-going dedication and commitment to the Career Center and to the communities served by the Career Center.

This year’s recipient is Tasha Small, DVM, Veterinarian & Owner of Pondview Veterinary Clinic and Advisory Member at Four County Career Center. Small lives in Archbold with her husband, Mark and they have three children.

Other honorees included:

Michael A. DeCant, who came to the Career Center from Liberty Center High School and enrolled in the Building Trades/Carpentry program from which he graduated in 1988. He is currently the owner of DeCant Construction. DeCant lives in Delta with his wife, Karlla and they have three children and two grandchildren.

Toby Kennerk, who attended the Career Center from Edgerton High School and graduated in 1997 in the Automotive Technologies program. Kennerk is currently the Automotive Technologies Instructor at Four County Career Center. He lives in Edgerton with his wife, Tiffany and they have two sons.

Russell D. Pierce, who enrolled at the Career Center from Fairview High School, entered the Diesel Mechanics program and graduated in 1979. He is the owner of Pierce Automotive, Inc. and lives in Hicksville. He is married to Cindy and they have two children and one grandson.

Dale Stoner, who came to the Career Center from Hilltop High School, entered the Small Engine Repair program and graduated in 1974. He is currently semi retired and a motorcycle builder and resides in Stryker with his wife, Marilyn. They have two children and two grandchildren.

April Valderas, who enrolled at the Career Center from Stryker High School and graduated in 1998 in the Cosmetology program. April is currently a cosmetologist and owner of AjAV’s Salon and Spa. She lives in Bryan with her husband, Jesse and they have four children and two grandchildren.

David M. Verhoff, who attended the Career Center from Holgate High School, entered the Industrial Maintenance program and graduated in 1993. He is currently the Engineering & Continuous Improvement Manager at Setex and lives in Celina with his wife, Caroline. They have three children.

A picture/plaque of each “Wall of Fame” and “Distinguished Service Award” recipient will be placed in the main entrance at Four County Career Center.