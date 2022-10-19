Pumpkin Spooktacular to offer family fun

A Pumpkin Spooktacular will be held Saturday in Archbold. From 12-2 p.m. at Ruihley Park the free event will include activities for the whole family.

Visit the booths represented by various businesses and organizations in Archbold. Get your face painted, jump on some inflatables sponsored by Party Expressions, bring your painting skills and paint your own pumpkin, decorate cookies, play against some friends in a video game trailer, or come ready to make some awesome crafts with Black Swamp Arts Council.

Also, Uncle Louie’s Food Truck will be on hand.