Archbold woman injured in crash

BRADY TOWNSHIP – An Archbold woman was injured Monday morning in a single vehicle crash in Williams County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kristen S. Clark, 33, of Archbold was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu southwest on County Road 21N when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve near County Road J. She then traveled off the right side of the roadway where she struck a tree.

Clark was transported by Williams County EMS to the Community Hospital and Wellness Centers in Montpelier and then flown by ProMedica Air to ProMedica Hospital in Toledo, according to a release. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.

The Patrol was assisted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Brady Township Fire and Rescue, Williams County EMS, and John’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.