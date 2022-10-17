Swanton Library plans halloween parties for kids

The Swanton Public Library is planning Halloween fun for kids this month.

The library invites anyone in grades 5-12 to show up anytime between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and celebrate the scariest day of the year.

Play games like Werewolf, decorate pumpkins, and eat plenty of candy. Costumes are welcome. No registration is necessary; just show up and have fun. The event is free.

Preschool and elementary age children will have a similar party on Friday, Oct. 28 from 4-5 p.m.

There will be spooky stories, games, pumpkin decorating, and candy. Costumes are welcome. No registration is necessary.

The events are free.