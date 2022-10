It’s Thanksgiving next month, and the Swanton Public Library is inviting preschool and elementary-age children to join in on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. to make their own holiday turkey.

Members of the local sewing club the Seam Rippers will show kids how to make a turkey craft using recycled books. Registration is requested but not required.

For more information or to register, call 419-826-2760.