OSU Extension offering wellness challenge

The local Ohio State University Extension is holding a new wellness challenge. Residents can sign up now for the “Unwrap Your Gifts” email wellness challenge.

The six-week challenge will help participants improve their wellness by exploring gratitude, traditional foods with a twist, sustainability, self-care, and more – all wrapped up with new gift ideas.

The email challenge connects participants with tips, research, and resources to help blend the traditions of healthy holidays while also taking care of yourself. Go to https://go.osu.edu/lhlwnwohio and answer a few short questions to get registered.

During the week of Oct. 24 all registered participants will receive a pre-challenge message. Participants will then receive one email per week from Oct. 31 to Dec. 19.

Participants will have access to optional resources available including the Ohio State University Extension Live Healthy Live Well Blog, a free wellness webinar series, and a fun Bingo card. Pre-and post-challenge online surveys will be used to track participant progress and comments.

“Unwrap Your Gifts” is designed to challenge participants to explore a variety of “gifts” to be a better you. This program is offered free and is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension.

For additional information contact Melissa J. Rupp, Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences, at [email protected] or 419-337-9210.