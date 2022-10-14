Three injured in York Twp. crash

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E in York Township Thursday at 6:58 p.m.

A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on County Road 10 driven by Baylor Barnum, age 21 of Louisville, Kentucky. A 2015 Jeep SUV was eastbound on County Road E, and was driven by Jasmine Torbet, age 36 of Wauseon.

According to the Highway Patrol, Barnum failed to yield the right of way, and struck Torbet. Barnum’s vehicle overturned.

Barnum suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, and was transported by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center. Torbet suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but a juvenile passenger suffered serious injuries.

Torbet, and her passenger were taken by ground ambulance to Toledo Hospital. The juvenile is currently in stable condition, according to the Highway Parol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Wauseon Police Department, and Delta Community Fire Department.