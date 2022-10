A Fulton County Domestic Violence Awareness event is planned for this weekend in Wauseon. It will be Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. at the courthouse.

The event will give attendees the opportunity to remember victims, honor survivors, and discover domestic violence resources in Fulton County.

A vendor and resource fair will be held from 4-7 p.m. That will be followed by an honor walk/march and a candlelight vigil along with survivor testimonies.