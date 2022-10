A new Digital Media Club for Grades 5-12 has been started at Swanton Public Library.

Join local teens at the library to learn more about digital media editing and get some hands-on experience in photo editing and more. The Digital Media Club is open to grades 5-12 and will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, October 11 and 25, after Coding Club. No registration required.

For more information, call 419-826-2760, visit www.splyouth.org or visit the library at 305 Chestnut St.