Bulldog Bowl returns this month

The 2022 Swanton Marching Band Bulldog Bowl is back and scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Swanton High School football field. Thirteen high school marching bands will be coming to Swanton to compete for trophies and a superior ranking to be able to go on and compete at the State Competitions.

Event parking will be available at the Fisher Gym parking lot and handicap parking will also be available at the Fisher Gym parking lot. The Swanton High School Main Street entrance will be closed and the Dodge Street entrance to Swanton High School will be open for bus traffic only. There will be barricades and volunteers directing traffic to help keep guests safe. All other traffic will be redirected to drive around to Main Street.

Gates will open to spectators at 4 p.m. with an adult fee of $7, students and senior citizens $5 and children five and under free with a paying adult.

There will be concessions for sale as well as pie by the slice. Band director Audrey Pirtle and The Swanton Band Boosters are still looking for volunteers to help the day run as smoothly as possible. They are also in need of donations of regular size (not individual serving) pies of any flavor that do not require any type of refridgeration. I

f you are 18 or older and would like to volunteer for a shift please contact Ana Hall at [email protected] and fill out a volunteer form at the Swanton Board of Education.