Swanton library offering storytime kits, book clubs

Swanton Public Library is again offering storytime kits for preschool children this month.

Starting Oct. 3, packets will be available to take home, which include a free copy of the book. The activities included will be the color game played at storytime, a handout with rhymes and weblinks, coloring sheets, stickers, activity sheets, magnets, an instrument, and a craft.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1xYx_DsSPM to watch the author read her story for #BNStorytime, Barnes & Noble’s virtual storytime channel. Then, enjoy the activities. Everything is yours to keep.

There will be a post for the book on www.splyouth.org for anyone who wants to comment on how storytime at home went. One book/kit per household. For more information, call 419-826-2760.

Virtual book clubs

The library’s virtual do-it-at-home book clubs for all ages also continue. Everyone who participates gets to keep the book.

There are four age categories: grades K-3, grades 3-5, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book.

Visit the library to pick up your free packet, either in person or via curbside service.

There will also be a post for each book on https://www.splyouth.org for anyone who wants to discuss the book. If you’d prefer not to go online, fill out the included review sheets and get them back to the library, and we can post your comments for you. Even better, everyone who either posts on our site or brings back anything included with the book will also get a small prize at the library.

The books are:

Grades K-3: “Which Way to Witch School?” by Scott Santoro.

Grades 3-5: “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” by Alvin Schwartz.

Grades 5-8: “The Forgotten Girl” by India Hill Brown.

Grades 9-12: “The Raven and Other Poems” by Edgar Allan Poe.