Swanton historical society searching for photos

The Swanton Ohio Historical Society is searching for photos that document the history of the town and its residents. Members of the Historical Society are working on a new version of “A Pictorial History of Swanton Ohio Then & Now,” originally published in 1976.

They are looking for photos of Swanton buildings, homes, prominent families or individuals, events, recreation, sports, disasters, etc. from the 1850s through present, especially the last 60 years. Specific needs are photos of Hilltop Inn, Beechwood Inn, Shuckers, the Airport restaurant, T & I Interurban, old autos, the old police department (pre-1980), the Blizzard of 78 and the train derailment of 2019.

They are also accepting small memorabilia with a Swanton connection, but at this point we don’t have room to store anything very big.

Bring your items to the Swanton Public Library. You can donate or lend them to us, or library staff can scan a copy of your treasured photos. Please be sure to fill out a Deed of Gift form at the front desk so they have a record of the gift and your contact information.

The historical society is planning to get the new Swanton Pictorial History book printed in 2023. If you have any questions, call Swanton Public Library, 419-826-2760 and ask for Emily.

The T & I Depot after it was moved from Main Street to Dodge Street, where the Club Salon building is now. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_TI-depot.jpg The T & I Depot after it was moved from Main Street to Dodge Street, where the Club Salon building is now.