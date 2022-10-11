Bulldogs set down Panthers in four

Swanton moved to 5-1 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic league with a four set win over Delta last Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Bulldogs won 25-12, 25-17, 21-25, and 25-14 in a Volley for the Cure game at McQuade Gymnasium.

Swanton also defeated Cardinal Stritch in three sets on Saturday, while Delta fell to Northwood in three on Thursday.

The Bulldogs now sit at 5-1 in the league and 18-2 overall. With one NWOAL game remaining, they would need to beat Bryan (6-12, 3-3 NWOAL) at home on Tuesday and see first place Archbold (17-3, 6-0) lose to Evergreen (11-8, 3-3) in order to earn a share of the league crown.

Delta hosts Wauseon on Tuesday in their NWOAL finale.

Delta’s Jacey Spiess spikes the ball as Swanton’s Maddie Smith and Mackenzie Secory go up for a block. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_spiess-tip.jpg Delta’s Jacey Spiess spikes the ball as Swanton’s Maddie Smith and Mackenzie Secory go up for a block. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Peighton Manning spikes the ball for Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_manning-spike.jpg Peighton Manning spikes the ball for Swanton. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Swanton’s Morgan Smith serves against Delta. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Morg-Smith-serving.jpg Swanton’s Morgan Smith serves against Delta. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest