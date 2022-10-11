Sheriff announces Homecoming Blitz results

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced Monday the results the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated, Homecoming Blitz, which ran on Oct. 1st and from Oct. 7-8.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 18 traffic stops and issued 5 citations. The citations issued were for 3 speed violations and 2 No Operator’s Licenses. Deputies also issued 13 warnings during the Blitz.

During this Blitz, deputies recovered narcotics on 2 stops as well as a vehicle entered as stolen from the State of Pennsylvania.

During the Homecoming Blitz last month, deputies made 20 traffic stops and issued 4 citations. The citations issued were for 3 speed violations and 1 OVI over 21. Deputies also issued 16 warnings during the Blitz.

These Blitzes are being funded from a grant that was awarded to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. The grant pays for extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadways in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes