German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio meeting Oct. 16

The fall meeting of the German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio is planned for Oct. 16 at 2 pm. The speaker will be GLH member, Mark Stockman.

His presentation will be about German immigrants on Kelly’s Island. He will talk about the island, why immigrants worked there, life on the island, the quarries and the wineries.

It will be held at the Lutheran Social Services building, which is 5 miles south of Archbold on St Route 66. Members and visitors are always welcome.

The meeting is open and free to the public. German coffee cake and drinks will be provided.

More information is available at German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio Facebook page.