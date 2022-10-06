Delta looking for new Council member

The Village of Delta is looking for a new Council member following a resignation.

Michael Tanner submitted his resignation, effective Monday, due to a move outside the village.

“It has been my honor to serve our community and be part of this Council,” his letter of resignation said. “Regrettably, I must resign from this Council as I have purchased a home outside the village limits.”

Village Council will be accepting letters of interest from residents who wish to be considered to fill the unexpired term on council that will end Dec. 31, 2025. Letters with any information you wish to provide to Council must be submitted to Village Hall, 401 Main St. Delta, no later than 4:30 p.m. on October 17, 2022.

Individuals must have been a resident of the village for a minimum of one year to qualify for this position. Questions may be directed to Village Administrator Brad Peebles at 419-822-5300, ext. 101 or [email protected]