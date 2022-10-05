Military Service Records focus of Genealogical Society meeting

The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. when Don Hengen will be sharing information about obtaining Military Service Records.

Hengen has been doing genealogy for 32 years, after getting interested in it by a younger sister. He is the current President of Lucas County Chapter of OGS and a past president of Genealogy by Computer Society. He visited the National Personal Records Center in August of 2016.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry are on the back side of the church. They will be utilizing distancing and would appreciate the use of masks, if you are comfortable, for the meeting. Visitors are welcome.