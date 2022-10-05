Boogie Woogie Kid performing in Fayette

The Fayette Opera House will welcome Matthew Ball, also known as The Boogie Woogie Kid, on Sunday at 2 p.m. for a family friendly music event. Ball is a piano and song man with 5 million views on YouTube.

The event will include brunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 2 p.m.

Ball will be performing American songbook favorites from New Orleans and the Swing Era. Included will be songs such as “In the Mood,” “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off,” “It Had to Be You,” and “When the Saints Go Marchin’ In.”

Call 419-237-3111 for more information or for tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com.