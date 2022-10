Wauseon High School announces Student Council

Wauseon High School Class of 2023 Student Council members are, from left, Jack Callan, secretary; Joseph Perez; Zaden Torres, vice president; Alden Leininger; Jack Leatherman, president; Eli Delgado, treasurer; Jillian Colon; and Avery Baldwin.

Class of 2024 Student Council members are, from left, Joanne Hite, secretary; Emily Holcomb, vice president; Kassidy Zientek, president; Lola Lavinder; Xander Ankney; Teagan Rupp, treasurer; Kylie Waldron; and Ashlyn Ledyard.

Class of 2026 Student Council members are, from left, Gavin Holcomb; Maguire Wilson, vice president; Bella McGuire; Miles Colon; Collin Mennetti, president; Madison Lane; Ava Rice, treasurer; and Esela Ramirez, secretary.

Members of the Class of 2025 Student Council are, from left, AJ King; Brailyn Fogarty, secretary; Ben Tule, vice president; Landon O’Dell, president; Max Russell; Phoebe Oyer; and Camryn Rash. Not pictured is Lolly Santillanes, treasurer.