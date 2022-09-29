Medicare virtual town hall planned

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French and Medicare experts from the department’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program are hosting a free, virtual town hall on Oct. 4 at 11:30 a.m. to help Ohioans on Medicare understand Medicare changes for 2023, how to compare options and select coverage, ways to save money, and protect against fraud.

Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

OSHIIP is the state’s official Medicare educational, plan comparison, and enrollment assistance program. Visit the department’s website, insurance.ohio.gov, to register for the town hall.

For those who can’t participate, a listing is available on the department’s website of OSHIIP’s statewide virtual and on-site Medicare Checkup events held through open enrollment and a calendar to schedule individualized virtual Medicare counseling. OSHIIP’s Medicare experts are also available at 800-686-1578 and [email protected]