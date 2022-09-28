Monarchs, more showcased at fun day

The Monarchs and More Family Fun Day will be held Sunday at Little Lake Erie at Sauder Village. Sauder Village has partnered with the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District to present this hands-on opportunity for families to learn about conservation in a beautiful, outdoor environment.

From 1-4 p.m. guests are invited to participate in many educational presentations and hands-on activities taking place near Little Lake Erie at Sauder Village. Some of the free activities include bee keeping demonstrations shared by Roger and Judy Myers and macro invertebrates presented by The Quarry Farm.

There will be a Monarch Butterfly tagging program, and programs about bison, wild bees, and composting. Children will enjoy a nature-themed story time featuring Deb Swingholm’s book “April’s Rain” and can also learn about wildlife and see animal pelts.

Guests can watch maple syrup making demonstrations and learn about water quality and soils, rain gardens, habitat preservation, and the role of worms in our ecosystem. Throughout the afternoon guests can take a free trolley ride for a wetlands tour and to see the conservation practices installed by the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).

Other presenters participating in this special event include Ohio Division of Wildlife, Ohio Division of Forestry, Fulton County Pheasants Forever, Fulton County Farm Bureau, Defiance County Soil & Water, OSU Extension, The Nature Conservancy, Sara’s Garden, and Imagination Station, and Sauder Village.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Sauder Village to present the Monarchs and More Family Fun Day,” shared Amanda Podach, Fulton SWCD. “We look forward to having families from throughout the region join us to learn about composting, rain gardens, water quality and soils, wildlife, wetlands and so much more!”

The Monarchs and More Family Fun Day is a free event with no charge for the activities near Little Lake Erie. Historic Sauder Village is not open on Sunday. This free opportunity is made possible by Fulton County Processing and The Nofziger Family.

“We look forward to welcoming hundreds of families to Sauder Village on Sunday, October 2 for the Monarchs and More Family Fun Day,” said Jeanette Smith, Director of Sales and Marketing at Sauder Village. “We appreciate the many partner organizations and sponsors who have helped to make this free family event possible. This is an amazing opportunity for guests of all ages to learn something new while having a lot of fun, and all for free!”

There will also be a Food Truck available thanks to the State Bank with proceeds to support Adriel Foster Care and Sara’s Garden.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold.

In addition to monarch butterflies, there will be programs on bees, bison and other topics. Children will have the opportunity to learn about wildlife and see animal pelts at Monarchs and More Family Fun Day Sunday.