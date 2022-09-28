Delta High School celebrating homecoming

It is homecoming week at Delta High School. The 2022 Homecoming Court includes, from left, back row: junior attendant Sydney Churchill, junior attendant Hannah Barnes, sophomore attendant Trinity Nation, freshman attendant Ellie Martinez and front row: senior attendants, Gretchen Culler, Layla Stickley, and Khloe Weber.

The queen will be announced at Friday’s pep assembly. The court and queen will be presented at this Friday’s football game against Swanton.