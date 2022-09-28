NSCC will host Manufacturing Day Expos over next month

Inspiring the next generation of manufacturers is the theme at the Manufacturing Day Expo, with events to be held at Northwest State Community College in Archbold.

Nearing 10 years in existence, the event brings manufactures and high school juniors and seniors together in order to show them the number of great career opportunities available right here in northwest Ohio. This year’s Manufacturing Day celebration will include three big events throughout the month of October.

October 28 will be the day for Fulton County. Williams and Defiance County will be at the Oct. 7 event and Henry County and Four County Career Center the Oct. 14 event.

The events run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each day listed.

Northwest State anticipates 400-500 high school students will attend the events in October, and dozens of area manufacturing businesses as well. They say the connection is vital to helping employers continue to showcase today’s manufacturing, and help inform and inspire high school students to consider a future career in advanced manufacturing.

“We look forward to hosting Manufacturing Day events on campus, to showcase the innovation of area manufacturers, and demonstrate to high school students how today’s advanced manufacturing has positively evolved from previous generations,” said Tori Atkinson, Director of Workforce Development and Innovative Learning Programs at Northwest State.

Manufacturing Day is planned and coordinated by the Advanced Manufacturing Consortium (AMC) and held at Northwest State. The AMC is an employer-led Industry Sector Partnership that is dedicated to collaborating across northwest Ohio to resolve the manufacturing industry’s biggest challenges – currently, the workforce shortage and skills gap.