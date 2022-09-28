Wauseon Homecoming Court recognized

Wauseon freshmen attendants Dayana Sosa and Otis Flowers are announced in the Homecoming ceremony prior to Friday’s game with Evergreen.

Wauseon sophomore attendants Brailyn Fogarty and Antonio Torres.

Wauseon junior attendants Abigail Smith and Dominic Barajas.

Wauseon senior attendants Jillian Colon and Layne Henricks.

Wauseon freshmen attendants Dayana Sosa and Otis Flowers are announced in the Homecoming ceremony prior to Friday’s game with Evergreen.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Sosa-Flowers.jpg Wauseon freshmen attendants Dayana Sosa and Otis Flowers are announced in the Homecoming ceremony prior to Friday’s game with Evergreen. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon sophomore attendants Brailyn Fogarty and Antonio Torres.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Fogarty-Torres.jpg Wauseon sophomore attendants Brailyn Fogarty and Antonio Torres. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon junior attendants Abigail Smith and Dominic Barajas.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Smith-and-Barajas.jpg Wauseon junior attendants Abigail Smith and Dominic Barajas. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon senior attendants Jillian Colon and Layne Henricks.