Archbold woman seriously injured in crash

An Archbold woman was among those injured in a crash east of Montpelier last Tuesday.

Kayla Perry, 18, of Archbold, was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Spark eastbound on County Road K. Anestazia Brace, 34, of Pioneer, was operating a 2020 Hyundai Elantra southbound on State Route 15. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Perry failed to yield the right of way and struck Brace.

Both vehicles went off the east side of State Route 15. Both drivers sustained serious injuries. Perry was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital. Brace was taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan Hospital.

Safety belts were in use for both drivers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, Bryan Fire Department, Montpelier Fire Department, Hutch’s Towing, Body Works Towing and Promedica Life Flight. This crash is still under investigation.