Swanton Police Report

Thursday, Sept. 1
9:28 a.m., assault, E. Airport Highway.
10:47 a.m., reckless driver, W. Airport Highway.
8:30 p.m., 911 hang-up, Dodge St.
Friday, Sept. 2
12:41 p.m., assist O.S.P. – crash, County Road 1 and County Road J.
3:02 p.m., passing school bus, Brookside Dr.
Saturday, Sept. 3
7:39 p.m., neighbor dispute, Maddie St.
8:05 p.m., found phone, N. Main St.
9:23 p.m., suspicious vehicle, W. Airport Highway.
Sunday, Sept. 4
8:10 p.m., runaway juvenile, N. Main St.
10:10 p.m., warrant arrest, E. Airport Highway.
Monday, Sept. 5
12:47 p.m., accidental alarm, Woodside Dr.
5 p.m., theft of pallets, Woodland Ave.
7:45 p.m., domestic dispute, W. Garfield Ave.
8:30 p.m., reckless driver, Turtle Creek Dr.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
10:16 a.m., dispute, Paigelynn St.
11:27 a.m, suspicious vehicle, Dodge St.
11:43 a.m., mail box tampering, N. Munson Road.
12:26 p.m., found phone – returned, Zeiter Way.
1:49 p.m., bicycle/car crash, E. Airport Highway.
2:13 p.m., loose dog, County Road 1-1.
3:45 p.m., neighbor dispute, Maddie St.
4:38 p.m., road rage, W. Airport Highway.
9:30 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Swanton Reservoir.
9:45 p.m., welfare check, E. Airport Highway.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
2 a.m., suspicious vehicle, E. Airport Highway.
10:25 a.m., non-injury crash, Orchard View Dr.
7:40 p.m., welfare check, N. Main St.
Thursday, Sept. 8
1:16 p.m., unruly juvenile, Swanton Reservoir.
5:10 p.m., unlock vehicle, E. Airport Highway.
6:15 p.m., unlock vehicle, St. Richard Court.
9:47 p.m., assist Delta PD, Elmwood St.
Friday, Sept. 9
10:50 a.m., unruly juvenile, E. St. Clair St.
3:18 p.m., welfare check, Dogwood Dr.
9:53 p.m., suspicious person, E. Airport Highway.
10:50 p.m., suspicious person, Ivy and Cherry streets.
Saturday, Sept. 10
3:50 a.m., unwanted person, Marshall St.
11:50 a.m., reckless driver, W. Airport Highway.
5 p.m., runaway – returned, Woodland Ave.
5:50 p.m., unruly juvenile, Valleywoods Dr.
9:05 p.m., domestic dispute, Parkside Dr.
Sunday, Sept. 11
7 a.m., unlock vehicle, E. Airport Highway.
4:08 p.m., unruly juvenile, Mettabrook Dr.
Monday, Sept. 12
12:05 a.m., custody dispute, E. Garfield Ave.
3:10 p.m., vehicle unlock, Church St.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
12:45 a.m., unruly juvenile, S. Main St.
8:06 a.m., welfare check, Lawrence St.
7:35 p.m., go cart issue, Dodge St.
8:35 p.m., custody dispute, Pennsylvania Ave.
9:05 p.m., accidental alarm, W. Airport Highway.
9:05 p.m., unruly juvenile, Valleywoods Dr.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
3:23 p.m., theft, Valleywoods Dr.
3:58 p.m., suspicious person, Swanton Reservoir.
4:08 p.m., welfare check, Oak St.
8:45 p.m., peace keep, Walnut St.
11:27 p.m., criminal damage, Valleywoods Dr.
Thursday, Sept. 15
8 a.m., unruly student, high school.
1:01 p.m., loose dog – found, Harrison St.
1:29 p.m., theft, Maddie St.
3:10 p.m., civil dispute, Oak St.
5:10 p.m., 911 hang-up, Dodge St.
9 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Airport Highway and County Road 2-2.