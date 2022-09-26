Posted on by

Swanton Police Report


Thursday, Sept. 1

9:28 a.m., assault, E. Airport Highway.

10:47 a.m., reckless driver, W. Airport Highway.

8:30 p.m., 911 hang-up, Dodge St.

Friday, Sept. 2

12:41 p.m., assist O.S.P. – crash, County Road 1 and County Road J.

3:02 p.m., passing school bus, Brookside Dr.

Saturday, Sept. 3

7:39 p.m., neighbor dispute, Maddie St.

8:05 p.m., found phone, N. Main St.

9:23 p.m., suspicious vehicle, W. Airport Highway.

Sunday, Sept. 4

8:10 p.m., runaway juvenile, N. Main St.

10:10 p.m., warrant arrest, E. Airport Highway.

Monday, Sept. 5

12:47 p.m., accidental alarm, Woodside Dr.

5 p.m., theft of pallets, Woodland Ave.

7:45 p.m., domestic dispute, W. Garfield Ave.

8:30 p.m., reckless driver, Turtle Creek Dr.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

10:16 a.m., dispute, Paigelynn St.

11:27 a.m, suspicious vehicle, Dodge St.

11:43 a.m., mail box tampering, N. Munson Road.

12:26 p.m., found phone – returned, Zeiter Way.

1:49 p.m., bicycle/car crash, E. Airport Highway.

2:13 p.m., loose dog, County Road 1-1.

3:45 p.m., neighbor dispute, Maddie St.

4:38 p.m., road rage, W. Airport Highway.

9:30 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Swanton Reservoir.

9:45 p.m., welfare check, E. Airport Highway.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

2 a.m., suspicious vehicle, E. Airport Highway.

10:25 a.m., non-injury crash, Orchard View Dr.

7:40 p.m., welfare check, N. Main St.

Thursday, Sept. 8

1:16 p.m., unruly juvenile, Swanton Reservoir.

5:10 p.m., unlock vehicle, E. Airport Highway.

6:15 p.m., unlock vehicle, St. Richard Court.

9:47 p.m., assist Delta PD, Elmwood St.

Friday, Sept. 9

10:50 a.m., unruly juvenile, E. St. Clair St.

3:18 p.m., welfare check, Dogwood Dr.

9:53 p.m., suspicious person, E. Airport Highway.

10:50 p.m., suspicious person, Ivy and Cherry streets.

Saturday, Sept. 10

3:50 a.m., unwanted person, Marshall St.

11:50 a.m., reckless driver, W. Airport Highway.

5 p.m., runaway – returned, Woodland Ave.

5:50 p.m., unruly juvenile, Valleywoods Dr.

9:05 p.m., domestic dispute, Parkside Dr.

Sunday, Sept. 11

7 a.m., unlock vehicle, E. Airport Highway.

4:08 p.m., unruly juvenile, Mettabrook Dr.

Monday, Sept. 12

12:05 a.m., custody dispute, E. Garfield Ave.

3:10 p.m., vehicle unlock, Church St.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

12:45 a.m., unruly juvenile, S. Main St.

8:06 a.m., welfare check, Lawrence St.

7:35 p.m., go cart issue, Dodge St.

8:35 p.m., custody dispute, Pennsylvania Ave.

9:05 p.m., accidental alarm, W. Airport Highway.

9:05 p.m., unruly juvenile, Valleywoods Dr.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

3:23 p.m., theft, Valleywoods Dr.

3:58 p.m., suspicious person, Swanton Reservoir.

4:08 p.m., welfare check, Oak St.

8:45 p.m., peace keep, Walnut St.

11:27 p.m., criminal damage, Valleywoods Dr.

Thursday, Sept. 15

8 a.m., unruly student, high school.

1:01 p.m., loose dog – found, Harrison St.

1:29 p.m., theft, Maddie St.

3:10 p.m., civil dispute, Oak St.

5:10 p.m., 911 hang-up, Dodge St.

9 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Airport Highway and County Road 2-2.