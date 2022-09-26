Sisters of Notre Dame presenting SHINE: Women’s Summit 2022

The Sisters of Notre Dame will host the inaugural SHINE Women’s Summit on Thursday, Sept. 29. This event will bring women of all faiths, ages, and backgrounds together at the Valentine Theatre for an afternoon to support, honor, inspire, nurture, and empower each other.

“Empowering women has been a common thread in our ministries since the Sisters of Notre Dame was founded in 1850,” said Sr. Mary Carol Gregory, SND Mission Advancement Advisor. “We are excited to launch this new program to inspire women in a way that meets the needs of our time.”

The event will kick off with a welcome expo, followed by a keynote conversation with emcee, Chrys Peterson, and Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha. Attisha is the author of the widely acclaimed and best-selling book “What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City” and the founder and director of the Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, an innovative and model public health program in Flint, Michigan. Dr. Attisha’s public health research exposed the effects of the Flint, Michigan water crisis on her patients. Her advocacy has earned her accolades such as Time Magazine’s 2016 100 Most Influential People in the World.

The program will also include a panel discussion with four inspiring local women including Wendi Huntley, the executive director of Connecting Kids to Meals, Sr. Suzette Fisher, who has spent 30 years working both locally and internationally to support mothers and children affected by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders; Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong, the first female fire chief for the city of Toledo, and Amy Remer of Swanton, a three-time cancer survivor, amputee advocate, and motivational speaker.

At the conclusion of the program there will be a cocktail reception and book signing with Hanna-Attisha in the Valentine lobby from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We hope to fill the room on Sept. 29 with women from all walks of life and create a spirit of encouragement and empowerment,” SND Mission Advancement Director, Kerri Rose-Rochelle, said. “We can only imagine the goodness that will radiate throughout our community as the outcome of such a positive, powerful gathering.”

Proceeds raised through this event will help fund the creation of a coalition that will allow the Sisters of Notre Dame to collaborate with other organizations that support, honor, inspire, nurture, and empower women to maximize their impact across Toledo and the region.

All are invited to join the Sisters of Notre Dame at the Valentine Theatre for a day of women’s empowerment and inspiration. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at www.valentinetheatre.com or by calling 419-242-2787.